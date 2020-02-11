Signaturefd LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. 15,817,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,599,986. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

