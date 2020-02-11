Signaturefd LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

