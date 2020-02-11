Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 5,098,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,275. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

