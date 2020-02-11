Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

TFC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,238. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.