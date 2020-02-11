Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.04. 691,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.16. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

