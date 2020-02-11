Signaturefd LLC Purchases 20,149 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 16,040,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.