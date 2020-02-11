Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,329 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. 2,993,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

