Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $170.42. 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

