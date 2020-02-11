Signaturefd LLC Purchases 553 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,927,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,443. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.