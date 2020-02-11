Signaturefd LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,073,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,919,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $200.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

