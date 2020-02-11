Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4,313,166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 344,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,617 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82.

