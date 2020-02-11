Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

