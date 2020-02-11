Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $106,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares during the period.

VIG stock remained flat at $$129.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 861,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,292. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $105.84 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

