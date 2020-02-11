Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.25. 2,976,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,956. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

