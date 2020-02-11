Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 15.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

SO stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

