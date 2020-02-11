Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,058,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.06. The company had a trading volume of 276,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,539. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $152.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.