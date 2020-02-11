Signaturefd LLC Sells 26,250 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 920,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,328. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

