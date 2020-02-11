Signaturefd LLC Sells 44,500 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,190. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

