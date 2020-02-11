Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405. Silicom has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

