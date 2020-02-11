SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNT. TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

