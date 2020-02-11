Single Collateral DAI (SAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $307,450.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $307,450.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 22,125,153 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

