SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.