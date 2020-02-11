Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 26,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.