SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,424 shares of company stock worth $7,649,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

