Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.15 million and a P/E ratio of -49.79. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

