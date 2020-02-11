SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1,085.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,899.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,814.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

