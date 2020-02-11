Slack Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 133,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,837 call options.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $31,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,835 shares of company stock worth $4,840,319.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 466,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

