Societe Generale Lowers Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to Sell

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.63). Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.69 ($2.46).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 178.05 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.41. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Also, insider Michael Findlay purchased 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Insiders have bought 616,818 shares of company stock valued at $126,917,390 over the last quarter.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

