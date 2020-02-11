Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOW. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.53).

Shares of Software stock opened at €33.67 ($39.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.15 and a 200 day moving average of €28.44. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

