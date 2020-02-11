Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $288.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.