Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price

News stories about Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a news impact score of 1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of QSR traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$87.25. 100,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.86. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$80.41 and a one year high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

