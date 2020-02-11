Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,031,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

