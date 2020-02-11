Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

