Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.