SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.75

News coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:SNYFY remained flat at $$24.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.