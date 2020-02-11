SounDAC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $251,068.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $244,395.00 and $251,068.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 329.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00050380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

