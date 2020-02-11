Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

