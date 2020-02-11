S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of S&P Global worth $168,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

