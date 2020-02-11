SpaceChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $292,872.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

