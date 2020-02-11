Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

