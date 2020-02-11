Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spark Power Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE:SPG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.95. 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,794. The company has a market cap of $76.02 million and a PE ratio of 390.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Power Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

