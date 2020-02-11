SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $8,893.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $8,893.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

