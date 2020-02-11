SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 7.41% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWFI opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.