SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 168,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 555,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,252. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

