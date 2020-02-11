SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $294.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

