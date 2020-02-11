SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.66. 5,173,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,428. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

