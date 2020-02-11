Sphere Hits 1-Day Volume of $217.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $217.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068602 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00084371 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,172.36 or 1.00013678 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000617 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

