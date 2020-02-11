Spiking Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Spiking has a total market cap of $840,485.00 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.05795313 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00120413 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

