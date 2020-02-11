Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 121 at UBS Group

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

SPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.60 ($1.72).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.36 million and a PE ratio of 32.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

