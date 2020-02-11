Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,585 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Spire worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $787,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

